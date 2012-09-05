FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 7.9 quake strikes northwestern Costa Rica-USGS
#Financials
September 5, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

Magnitude 7.9 quake strikes northwestern Costa Rica-USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A 7.9 magnitude earthquake struck northwestern Costa Rica on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The major quake near the Pacific coast was centered about 50 miles (80 km) south of Liberia, Costa Rica, and was at a depth of 12.4 miles (20 km).

A Caribbean-wide tsunami watch is in effect, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

“Earthquakes of this size have the potential to generate a widespread destructive tsunami that can affect coastlines across the entire Caribbean region,” the warning center said.

