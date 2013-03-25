FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Quake hits Guatemala, no initial reports of damage
March 25, 2013 / 11:52 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Quake hits Guatemala, no initial reports of damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds no report of damage, background)

GUATEMALA CITY, March 25 (Reuters) - A powerful earthquake struck Guatemala close to the capital city on Monday, though emergency services said there were no initial reports of damage or injuries.

The epicenter of the 6.2 magnitude earthquake, initially reported as a magnitude 5.8, was only 6 miles (9.5 km) southeast of Guatemala City but it was at a depth of 124.6 miles (200 km), lessening its effect.

David de Leon, a spokesman for Guatemala’s emergency agency, CONRED, said he had no reports of damage or victims.

A magnitude 6.2 quake is capable of causing severe damage.

Last November, more than 50 people were killed in a 7.5 magnitude quake in Guatemala in San Marcos state, a mountainous region near the Mexican border.

In 1976, a magnitude 7.5 quake centered about 99 miles (160 km) northeast of Guatemala City killed some 23,000 people. (Reporting by Mike McDonald and Sofia Menchu; Editing by Sandra Maler)

