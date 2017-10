LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A shallow magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit northwest Iran on Wednesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake was centered 32 miles (51.5 km) north-northeast of Tabriz, at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km), the USGS said. (Writing by John Stonestreet ; Editing by Toby Chopra)