UPDATE 2-Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes near Bologna, Italy
#Credit Markets
May 20, 2012 / 3:55 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes near Bologna, Italy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds reports of damages, eyewitness)

BOLOGNA, Italy, May 20 (Reuters) - A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck near Bologna, Italy, on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and initial reports indicated some damage.

No injuries were immediately confirmed, an Interior Ministry spokesman told Reuters, but many calls were coming in and there was one report of a roof collapsing in Sermide, a small town between Bologna and Verona, and of a woman inside calling for help.

Firefighters said there were some “structural collapses” near the town of Bondeno, and the initial quake was followed by a fairly strong 5.1 magnitude aftershock.

“It’s in the Bologna-Ferrara area. There’s been a bit of damage, some structures have come down with people in them,” a person at the Ferrara firefighter headquarters said over the phone.

The temblor woke residents in Bologna shortly after 0200 GMT, shaking furniture and setting off car alarms, a Reuters reporter living there said. People exited on to their balconies, but soon went back to bed, he said.

No damage in Bologna had been reported, an official there said.

The quake, which initially registered at magnitude 6.3, was centered 22 miles (35 km) north-northwest of Bologna in northern Italy at a relatively shallow depth of 6.3 miles (10 km), the USGS said.

The quake hit in a populated area near the northern Italian cities of Modena, Ferrara, Verona and Mantua.

The last major earthquake to hit Italy was a 6.3 magnitude quake in the central Italian city of L‘Aquila in 2009, killing nearly 300 people.

In January, a 5.3-magnitude quake in northern Italy was felt in Genoa, Bologna, Turin and Italy’s financial capital, Milan. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes in Bologna; Writing by Steve Scherer and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
