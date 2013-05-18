FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northeast Japan jolted by magnitude 5.9 quake
#Market News
May 18, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

Northeast Japan jolted by magnitude 5.9 quake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 jolted northeastern Japan on Saturday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

No tsunami warnings have been issued.

The United States Geological Survey recorded the quake at 6.1, with a depth of 20.5 miles. The epicentre of the quake was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture, more than 200 km (125 miles) northeast of Tokyo, where buildings also shook.

The northeast was hit in March 2011 by a magnitude 9 earthquake that triggered a devastating tsunami.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
