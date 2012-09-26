UPDATE 3-Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes near Mexico's Baja Peninsula

(Adds details on aftershocks, comment from La Paz)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off t he southern tip o f Mexico’s Baja Peninsula, on Tuesday and ca used pa nic, b ut local officials s aid there were no reports of damage or injuries.

The quake’s epicenter was located 46 miles (75 km) north of La Paz, Mexico, and was centered in the Gulf of California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“It felt pretty strong,” said Ivan Calderon, a Baja California Sur state civil protection official, adding there were no reports of damages or injuries.

“So far there have just been some reports of people panicking, but nothing serious,” Calderon said.

He said school was suspended across the state on Wednesday while officials examined sites for damages. Some other public buildings would also be closed Wednesday for checks, he said.

A magnitude 6 earthquake is capable of causing severe damage. Four more tremors, magnitude 4.8 or less, followed the bigger quake, all clustered north of La Paz, the USGS said.

The southern part of Mexico's Baja Peninsula is sparsely populated outside of La Paz, the capital of Baja California Sur, and the tourist resort of Los Cabos, located about 98 miles (159 km) to the south.