FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Magnitude 6.0 quake hits off Mexico's Pacific coast
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 29, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Magnitude 6.0 quake hits off Mexico's Pacific coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds no reports of damage, previous WASHINGTON)

MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off Mexico’s Pacific coast on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no reports of damage.

The quake was centered about 18 miles (29 km) southwest of Suchiate in the southern state of Chiapas, close to the border with Guatemala. It had a depth of 22 miles (35 km), the USGS said.

Emergency services in Chiapas state were checking the area but a spokesman said there were no reports of damage.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not immediately issue a tsunami warning. (Reporting By Adriana Barrera and Eric Beech; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.