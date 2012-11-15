FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Magnitude 6 quake hits Mexico, no damage reported
November 15, 2012 / 10:25 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Magnitude 6 quake hits Mexico, no damage reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6 earthquake hit southwestern Mexico on Thursday, 173 km (107 miles) southwest of the capital Mexico City, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 38 miles (61 km), revised up from an original estimate of 6.2 miles, 10 miles northwest of Arcelia, in the state of Guerrero.

The quake struck at 3:20 a.m. (0920 GMT) and could be felt in Mexico City, where some people ran out of their apartments, a Reuters reporter said.

“So far there are no reports of any damage, fortunately,” Brigadier Alto Bogar Castillo of the Civil Protection unit of Guerrero said.

In the capital, no significant damage was reported, according to statement released by the office of Mexico City Mayor Marcelo Ebrard

“Everything is functioning normally in the city,” the statement said.

A 7.4-magnitude quake that struck Guatemala in a mountainous region near the Mexican border last week killed an estimated 52 people.

