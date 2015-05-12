FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Buildings down, bodies recovered in Chautara, Nepal, after quake
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
May 12, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

Buildings down, bodies recovered in Chautara, Nepal, after quake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - An earthquake in Nepal on Tuesday destroyed buildings in the town of Chautara, east of the capital Kathmandu, with bodies being recovered from ruins and injured being brought to hospital, aid workers said.

“Buildings down in Chautara ...Bodies being brought out of buildings,” the International Organization of Migration, a United Nations agency, said on its Twitter feed.

Three major landslides were reported in Sindhupalchowk district, whose capital Chautara, with at least 12 people hurt, a district official said.

Sindhupalchowk was the region that suffered the most reported deaths in a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated Nepal on April 25. The epicentre of Tuesday’s 7.4 quake was in a remote conservation area between Kathmandu and Mount Everest.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Rupam Jain Nair; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.