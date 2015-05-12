At least 14 dead in Nepal in latest quake - officials, witnesses

A woman is rushed to a hospital after she fainted following an earthquake in Siliguri, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - A powerful earthquake in Nepal killed at least 14 people and injured hundreds on Tuesday, as buildings that were weakened by a devastating quake less than three weeks ago collapsed.

Five died in Sindhupalchowk, the district to the east of Kathmandu that reported the most deaths in the April 25 shaker, district administrator Krishna Gwayali said. He said the deaths were on a highway towards Tibet.

Six more were killed in Dolakha district close to the epicentre, an eyewitness said, adding that rescuers were trying to reach three people trapped in a house. In the capital three people died, a police official told Reuters.

In neighbouring India, at least five people were killed when buildings collapsed. One man was killed by falling rocks in Chinese Tibet.