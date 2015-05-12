FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 3 dead in Nepal, more than 300 injured, in quake - police
#India Top News
May 12, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

At least 3 dead in Nepal, more than 300 injured, in quake - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - At three people were killed and more than 300 injured in Nepal after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake shook the Himalayan nation on Tuesday, police said.

“We are getting updates from outlying areas, the number of dead is three and injured is over 300,” an officer in the Kathmandu police control room told Reuters by telephone.

The latest casualties came just weeks after a devastating quake, with a magnitude of 7.8, killed more than 8,000 people in Nepal and damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings.

Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Douglas Busvine

