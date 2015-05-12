FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fuel problems cited before US chopper went missing in Nepal
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 12, 2015 / 6:22 PM / 2 years ago

Fuel problems cited before US chopper went missing in Nepal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Marine Corps helicopter crew was overheard talking on the radio about fuel problems before the aircraft went missing on Tuesday during earthquake relief efforts in Nepal with six Marines and two Nepalese soldiers aboard, the Pentagon said.

Pentagon spokesman Colonel Steve Warren said U.S. search flights have been suspended due to darkness but a ground search by Nepalese army troops in the rugged, mountainous area continued during the night.

“Essentially what we have right now is truly a missing helicopter. We simply don’t know its location,” Warren said. (Reporting by Phil Stewart and David Alexander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.