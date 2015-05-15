FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. helicopter destroyed, no survivors - Nepal defence ministry
May 15, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. helicopter destroyed, no survivors - Nepal defence ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KATHMANDU, May 15 (Reuters) - A U.S. Marines helicopter that crashed on a mountainside in Nepal was completely destroyed and there were no survivors among the eight on board, the country’s top defence official said on Friday.

Three charred bodies were found in the wreckage of the UH-1Y Huey that went missing on Tuesday on a mission to deliver aid to earthquake victims, Defence Secretary Ishwori Prasad Paudyal told Reuters.

Six Marines and two Nepali soldiers had been on board.

“The search for others is continuing. As the helicopter has broken into pieces and totally crashed there is no chance of any survivors,” Paudyal said, relaying information from the Nepali army.

Reporting by Gopal Sharma and Tommy Wilkes; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
