WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A major earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck off the coast of New Zealand on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake hit 105 miles (169 km) northeast of Gisborne, New Zealand, the USGS said and had a depth of 19.1 miles (30 km). (Reporting by Alistair Bell, editing by G Crosse)