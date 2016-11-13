New Zealand PM says two dead in quake, dispatching emergency aid

WELLINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister John Key said two people were killed in a powerful earthquake that the struck the Pacific nation early on Monday.

"We don't have any indications at the moment to believe it will rise, but we can't rule that out," Key told reporters in Wellington, adding that details of the casualties were still being confirmed.

Key said a military helicopter was being dispatched to the coastal tourist town of Kaikoura, near the epicentre of the 7.8 magnitude quake, some 91 km (57 miles) north-northeast of Christchurch in the South Island. (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Alex Richardson)