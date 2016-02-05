FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan quake fells 17-storey building, 123 rescued so far - fire brigade
February 5, 2016 / 11:01 PM / 2 years ago

Taiwan quake fells 17-storey building, 123 rescued so far - fire brigade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A Taiwan quake toppled a 17-storey apartment building in southern Tainan city on Saturday, and crews had so far rescued 123 people from the wreckage, a fire brigade official said.

There were no immediate reports of deaths from the 6.4 magnitude tremor, which struck before dawn.

“There are 60 households in that building,” said Tainan City Government Fire Bureau information officer Lee Po Min, estimating that there might be about 240 people living there.

Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Mark Bendeich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
