Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Tibet -USGS
August 11, 2013 / 9:52 PM / in 4 years

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Tibet -USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck early on Monday in Tibet at at a depth of 31 miles (50 km), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the quake, which was initially reported as magnitude 6.1, was located 89 miles (143 km) south-southeast of Qamdo, Xizang Province in China.

A magnitude 5.7 quake is considered moderate and capable of causing considerable damage.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. (Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Stacey Joyce)

