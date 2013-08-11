Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Tibet -USGS

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck early on Monday in Tibet at at a depth of 31 miles (50 km), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the quake, which was initially reported as magnitude 6.1, was located 89 miles (143 km) south-southeast of Qamdo, Xizang Province in China.

A magnitude 5.7 quake is considered moderate and capable of causing considerable damage.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. (Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Stacey Joyce)