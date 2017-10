BOSTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck the northeastern U.S. state of Maine on Tuesday at 7:12 p.m. ET, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake’s epicenter was located 3.7 miles (6 kilometers) from Lake Arrowhead, and was felt in the Boston metropolitan area. (Reporting By Ros Krasny)