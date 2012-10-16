FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Magnitude 4.5 quake strikes Maine, felt in Boston
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 16, 2012 / 11:47 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Magnitude 4.5 quake strikes Maine, felt in Boston

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

BOSTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck the northeastern U.S. state of Maine on Tuesday at 7:12 p.m. ET, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake’s epicenter was located 3.7 miles (6 kilometers) from Lake Arrowhead, which is about 30 miles west of Portland, Maine’s most populous city, and about 100 miles north of Boston.

Eyewitnesses across the Boston area reported feeling the quake for up to 20 to 30 seconds. The tremblor was felt in much of southern New England.

There were no immediate reports of damage. (Reporting By Ros Krasny)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.