7 months ago
Qualcomm said to face U.S. antitrust case on licensing practices - BBG
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 7:50 PM / 7 months ago

Qualcomm said to face U.S. antitrust case on licensing practices - BBG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc is set to face a U.S. antitrust case for allegedly using unfair practices in the way the chipmaker licenses its technology, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2iLeYus)

Qualcomm's shares fell 4.5 percent to $63.90.

The company's technology licensing business has driven profits for years, thanks to the royalties it collects on the chip technology developed by its chipmaking unit.

In 2014, Qualcomm disclosed that the Federal Trade Commission was investigating its licensing practices.

Qualcomm and FTC were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

