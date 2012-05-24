FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Bharti to buy 49 pct in Qualcomm India broadband venture
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Bharti to buy 49 pct in Qualcomm India broadband venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel, India’s biggest mobile phone carrier, said on Thursday it had signed a pact to buy a 49 percent stake in Qualcomm Inc’s fourth-generation (4G) broadband venture in the country for $165 million.

Bharti will buy a 26 percent stake held by two Indian partners in the Qualcomm broadband venture and the remaining by subscribing to fresh equity, the company said in statement, sending its shares up as much 6.9 percent.

Qualcomm, which spent nearly $1 billion to buy 4G airwaves in a 2010 auction, had sold a total 26 percent stake to Global Holding Corp and Tulip Telecom for about $58 million to comply with the sector’s foreign holding rules.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.