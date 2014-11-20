FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Premier says Qualcomm's "opportunities greater than challenges"
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 20, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

China Premier says Qualcomm's "opportunities greater than challenges"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc’s opportunities in China will be far greater than its challenges, Premier Li Keqiang said Thursday as the U.S. mobile chipmaker prepares to face a potentially record-breaking fine for antimonopoly violations in the country.

Li’s comments, made at the World Internet Conference, were the first by a senior Chinese leader since Qualcomm came under investigation by the anti-monopoly regulator, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), in November 2013.

The company has been in talks with the regulator, with a settlement expected soon.

Speaking at an event with Qualcomm Executive Chairman Paul Jacobs and other technology executives Thursday, Li said he believed Qualcomm could come to a solution with Chinese authorities but emphasized the need for a “level playing field” for tech companies in the Chinese market. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Writing by Gerry Shih; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.