Qualcomm says China's price regulator probing company
November 25, 2013 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

Qualcomm says China's price regulator probing company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc said China’s price regulator, National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), has started an investigation of the mobile chipmaker under the Chinese Anti-Monopoly Law.

NDRC has advised that the substance of the investigation was confidential, the company said in a statement.

Qualcomm said it was not aware of any violation.

The NDRC is China’s top economic planning body and regulates prices. It has launched nearly 20 pricing-related probes into domestic and foreign firms in the last three years, according to official media reports and research published by law firms.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

