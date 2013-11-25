Qualcomm says China's price regulator probing company

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc said China’s price regulator, National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), has started an investigation of the mobile chipmaker under the Chinese Anti-Monopoly Law.

NDRC has advised that the substance of the investigation was confidential, the company said in a statement.

Qualcomm said it was not aware of any violation.

The NDRC is China’s top economic planning body and regulates prices. It has launched nearly 20 pricing-related probes into domestic and foreign firms in the last three years, according to official media reports and research published by law firms.