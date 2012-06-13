FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qualcomm chief says sees advanced-chip supply rising
June 13, 2012

Qualcomm chief says sees advanced-chip supply rising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. chip maker Qualcomm Inc expects the supply of advanced 28-nanometre chips to increase, with supply to be under control towards the year-end, its chairman and chief executive said on Wednesday.

“The goal is to get enough supply for everyone,” Paul Jacobs told Reuters on the sidelines of a business event in Taipei. Qualcomm is working with TSMC , the world’s top contract chip maker, and other foundries to increase supply of the chips, he added.

Qualcomm had warned in April that it will have trouble meeting demand for some of its advance cellphone chips for the rest of the year due to manufacturing constraints and that will increase operating expenses faster than expected.

