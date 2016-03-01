FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. fines Qualcomm for hiring relatives of China officials -SEC
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2016 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. fines Qualcomm for hiring relatives of China officials -SEC

Suzanne Barlyn

2 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc has agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle charges that it violated U.S. anti-bribery laws by hiring relatives of Chinese officials to obtain business, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.

The Chinese officials related to Qualcomm’s new hires were deciding whether to select the company’s mobile technology products amid growing competition in the global telecommunications market, the SEC said.

A Qualcomm spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment. The company neither admitted nor denied the SEC’s findings, the agency said.

An SEC investigation also found that the San Diego-based telecommunications company also provided gifts, travel, and entertainment to try to influence officials at government-owned telecom companies in China.

Qualcomm lacked sufficient internal controls to detect those improper payments and misrepresented them in the company’s books and records as legitimate business expenses, the SEC said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.