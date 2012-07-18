FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qualcomm quarterly revenue disappoints, shares fall
July 18, 2012 / 8:11 PM / in 5 years

Qualcomm quarterly revenue disappoints, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc quarterly revenue rose slower than Wall Street expected from a year ago as the company scrambled to overcome a shortfall of its cutting-edge chips, sending its shares down in late trade.

Qualcomm posted a profit of $1.207 billion, or 69 cents per share for its second quarter ended June 24, compared with a profit of $1.035 billion or 61 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $4.63 billion from $3.62 billion, compared with analyst expectations of $4.677 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

