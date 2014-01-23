FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qualcomm acquires patent portfolio from HP
January 23, 2014

Qualcomm acquires patent portfolio from HP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc acquired a patent portfolio from Hewlett-Packard Co, including those of its iPaq smartphone, for an undisclosed amount.

The portfolio comprises about 1,400 granted patents and pending patent applications from the United States and about 1,000 granted patents and pending patent applications from other countries.

The patents cover technologies that include fundamental mobile operating system techniques, the companies said in a statement.

The patents also include those that HP acquired when it bought Palm Inc in 2010 and Bitfone in 2006.

