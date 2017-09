(Reuters) - A former Merrill Lynch stock broker was spared prison after admitting to concealing a Qualcomm Inc executive’s insider trading and obstructing a subsequent investigation.

But Gary Yin, a former vice president in the Bank of America Corp unit, was ordered to pay $1.46 million after admitting to obstructing justice and laundering money by pleading guilty in 2013 to a conspiracy charge.

