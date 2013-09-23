FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US charges ex-Qualcomm executive, adviser in insider-trading scheme
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 23, 2013 / 7:42 PM / 4 years ago

US charges ex-Qualcomm executive, adviser in insider-trading scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Monday filed civil and criminal charges against a former executive at the wireless technology company Qualcomm and his financial adviser, alleging they reaped illicit profits by using inside information about the company in trading stocks.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s civil lawsuit alleges that ex-Qualcomm executive vice president Jing Wang, 51, and former Merrill Lynch senior vice president Gary Yin, 54, used inside information about the company’s financial results and a pending acquisition of Atheros Communications, Inc. to trade stocks and then hid their profits in sham brokerage accounts.

The SEC said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California also had filed parallel criminal charges against them.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.