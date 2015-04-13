FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Jana Partners urges Qualcomm to consider spinning off its chip unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Jana Partners:

* Jana Partners urges Qualcomm to consider spinning off its chip unit from its patent-licensing business - letter to investors

* Jana Partners says Qualcomm’s recent $15 bln buyback announcement begins to address issues but significantly more remains to be done - letter to investors

* Jana Partners says have been engaged in constructive dialogue with Qualcomm over the past several months regarding steps it can take to restore investor confidence Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

