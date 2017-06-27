The Federal Trade Commission's antitrust lawsuit
against Qualcomm Inc can proceed, a federal judge ruled
late on Monday, meaning the iPhone chip supplier must now wage a
fight with U.S. regulators even as it contests a separate $1
billion lawsuit filed by Apple Inc.
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh of the Northern District of
California in San Jose denied Qualcomm's motion to dismiss the
FTC's lawsuit, saying the agency's allegations would amount to
anticompetitive behavior on Qualcomm's part if proved true.
In response, Qualcomm said the case is still in its early
stages. "FTC will have the burden to prove its claims, which we
continue to believe are without merit," Don Rosenberg, executive
vice president and general counsel of Qualcomm, said in a
statement on Tuesday.
The FTC sued Qualcomm in January, alleging the company
engaged in anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly on the
chips that let cell phones connect to mobile data networks.
]
The FTC highlighted Qualcomm's "no license, no chips" policy
under which the San Diego company refuses to sell chips unless
customers also sign a patent license agreement and pay Qualcomm
fees. Qualcomm refused to grant licenses to its rivals in order
to keep a monopoly, the FTC alleged.
Qualcomm asked Koh to throw out the case, arguing that even
if all the FTC's allegations were true, they would not amount to
wrongdoing.
Qualcomm, the largest independent maker of chips used in
smartphones, is a major supplier to Apple and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd for modem chips that connect
phones to wireless networks.
Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
, which are not parties to the case, filed briefs
opposing Qualcomm's attempt to the have the case dismissed.
Koh rejected Qualcomm's arguments, ruling that the FTC had
"adequately alleged" anticompetitive behavior.
"We look forward to further proceedings in which we will be
able to develop a more accurate factual record," Qualcomm's
Rosenberg said in the statement.
Separately, Apple sued Qualcomm for $1 billion in January.
Last week, Apple argued Qualcomm's chip licenses are invalid
under a ruling last month from the U.S. Supreme
Court. Apple's contract manufacturers such as
Foxconn stopped paying Qualcomm as that case proceeds, which in
turn prompted Qualcomm to sue the contract manufacturers.
In addition to the complaint from the FTC, Qualcomm has
faced a series of antitrust rulings and investigations from
regulators across the globe, including China and South Korea.
The FTC's case is No. 5:17-cv-00220 in the Northern District
of California.