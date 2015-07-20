CORRECTED-Qualcomm preparing to layoff as many as several thousand employees -tech website

(Corrects in second paragraph to third quarter instead of second, which was reported incorrectly in The Information)

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc is preparing to layoff as many as several thousand employees, tech website The Information reported on Monday.

The cuts, expected to be announced during the company’s third quarter earnings announcement this week, could impact more than 10 percent of the company’s 30,000-person workforce, The Information reported, citing people inside and outside of the microchip maker. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)