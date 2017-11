Nov 3 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd is exploring a deal to buy smartphone chip maker Qualcomm Inc, in what could be the biggest ever acquisition of a chipmaker, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Broadcom is speaking to advisers about the potential deal, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter. bloom.bg/2j0iKml

Neither company immediately responded to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)