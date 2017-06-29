By Foo Yun Chee
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS EU antitrust authorities have halted
their scrutiny of Qualcomm's $38 billion bid for NXP
Semiconductors after the companies failed to provide
relevant information.
The European Commission opened a full-scale investigation on
June 9 and had been scheduled to decide on the deal by Oct. 17.
"Once the missing information is supplied by the parties,
the clock is re-started and the deadline for the Commission's
decision is then adjusted accordingly," the EU competition
authority said in an email.
Qualcomm, which supplies chips to Android smartphone makers
and Apple, declined to comment.
The deal will make it the leading supplier to the fast
growing automotive chip market following the deal, the largest
in the semiconductor industry.
The EU competition enforcer had voiced concerns about the
merged company's ability to squeeze out rivals and hike prices
when it kicked off its investigation.
One worry is the company's ability to bundle its products,
excluding rivals in baseband chipsets and near field
communication (NFC) chips. Other concerns include reduced
competition in semiconductors used in cars.
U.S. antitrust enforcers cleared the deal unconditionally in
April.
Qualcomm may have to offer concessions to secure EU
approval.