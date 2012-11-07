FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qualcomm revenue beats Wall Street view
November 7, 2012 / 9:11 PM / in 5 years

Qualcomm revenue beats Wall Street view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc reported quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street expectations as demand increased for chips in devices such as smartphones and tablet computers.

The chip maker’s profit for its fiscal fourth-quarter ended Sept. 30 rose 20 percent from the year-ago quarter to $1.27 billion, or 73 cents per share.

Its revenue of $4.87 billion was up 18 percent from the year-ago quarter and compared with Wall Street expectations for $4.66 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

