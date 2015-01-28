FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qualcomm's fiscal first-quarter revenue beats Street
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2015 / 9:07 PM / 3 years ago

Qualcomm's fiscal first-quarter revenue beats Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc posted higher fiscal first-quarter revenue that beat analysts’ expectations as a year-long antitrust investigation in China weighed on investor sentiment.

The chipmaker on Wednesday reported first-quarter revenue of $7.1 billion, up 7 percent from the year-ago period. Analysts on average had expected first-quarter revenue of $6.94 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Qualcomm posted first-quarter net income of $2.0 billion, up 5 percent from a year ago. GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.17. Its non-GAAP earnings were $1.34 per share. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.