SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Leading mobile chipmaker Qualcomm Inc posted fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $6.48 billion and net income of $1.5 billion, or 86 cents a share, fueled by growing demand for smartphones in Asia, where competition is increasing.

Analysts on average had expected fourth-quarter revenue of $6.346 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.