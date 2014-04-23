FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qualcomm posts higher 2nd-quarter revenue but misses Street
April 23, 2014 / 8:07 PM / 3 years ago

Qualcomm posts higher 2nd-quarter revenue but misses Street

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc, the leading mobile chipmaker, posted higher fiscal second-quarter revenue but missed analysts’ expectations as it faces a smartphone market that is losing steam and shifting to China.

The chipmaker on Wednesday reported second-quarter revenue of $6.37 billion, up 4 percent from the year-ago period. Analysts on average had expected second-quarter revenue of $6.479 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

