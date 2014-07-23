FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qualcomm's third-quarter revenue beats Street
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

Qualcomm's third-quarter revenue beats Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23 (Reuters) - Leading mobile chipmaker Qualcomm Inc posted higher fiscal third-quarter revenue that beat analysts’ expectations as demand in the smartphone market shifts to China and other price-sensitive developing countries.

The chipmaker on Wednesday reported third-quarter revenue of $6.81 billion, up 9 percent from the year-ago period. Analysts on average had expected third-quarter revenue of $6.52 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Qualcomm had third-quarter net income of $2.24 billion, up 42 percent. GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.31. Its non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.44, well above the midpoint of its previous forecast of between $1.15 and $1.25. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.