Chipmaker Qualcomm's quarterly profit plunges 44 pct
November 4, 2015 / 9:10 PM / 2 years ago

Chipmaker Qualcomm's quarterly profit plunges 44 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc’s quarterly profit plunged 44 percent as the company was hurt by fierce competition and it took longer than expected to close new license agreements in China.

The net income attributable to Qualcomm fell to $1.06 billion, or 67 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 27 from $1.89 billion, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1iDAyNJ)

Revenue fell 18.5 percent to $5.46 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

