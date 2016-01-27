FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qualcomm's quarterly revenue falls 18.7 pct
January 27, 2016 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

Qualcomm's quarterly revenue falls 18.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc’s quarterly revenue fell 18.7 percent as demand for its chips for mobile devices declined amid stiff competition from Chinese and Taiwanese rivals.

The net income attributable to Qualcomm fell to $1.50 billion, or 99 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 27 from $1.97 billion, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier. (1.usa.gov/1OQ64UT)

Qualcomm, which decided against splitting its slowing chips unit from its fast-growing technology licensing business in December, said total revenue fell to $5.78 billion from $7.10 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

