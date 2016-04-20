FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qualcomm revenue falls 19.5 pct
April 20, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

Qualcomm revenue falls 19.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc reported a 19.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower demand for its chips for mobile devices amid stiff competition from Chinese and Taiwanese rivals.

The San Diego-based company's total revenue fell to $5.55 billion in the second quarter ended March 27, from $6.89 billion a year earlier. (bit.ly/1U6Nv2Q)

Net income attributable to Qualcomm rose to $1.16 billion, or 78 cents per share, from $1.05 billion, or 63 cents per share. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

