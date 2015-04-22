FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chipmaker Qualcomm's quarterly profit plunges 46 pct
#Market News
April 22, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

Chipmaker Qualcomm's quarterly profit plunges 46 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Mobile chip maker Qualcomm Inc’s quarterly profit plunged 46 percent as it lost a key customer and its highly profitable licensing business suffered due to a Chinese government probe into its anti-competitive practices.

Net income attributable to Qualcomm fell to $1.05 billion, or 63 cents per share in the second quarter ended March 29 from $1.96 billion, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier.

Qualcomm, which is facing problems collecting royalties in China, said revenue rose to $6.89 billion from $6.37 billion. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

