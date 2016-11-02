FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Qualcomm's quarterly revenue rises 13.3 pct
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 8:20 PM / 10 months ago

Qualcomm's quarterly revenue rises 13.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm Inc , which agreed to buy NXP Semiconductors NV for about $38 billion last week, reported a 13.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, helped by strong demand.

Net income attributable to Qualcomm rose to $1.60 billion, or $1.07 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 25, from $1.06 billion, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2f1RLQQ)

Revenue rose to $6.18 billion from $5.46 billion.

The NXP deal - the largest-ever in the semiconductor industry - would make Qualcomm the leading supplier to the fast-growing automotive chips market. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

