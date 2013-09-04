FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qualcomm jumps into consumer fray with Toq smartwatch
September 4, 2013 / 6:17 PM / 4 years ago

Qualcomm jumps into consumer fray with Toq smartwatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN DIEGO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc introduced its “Toq” smartwatch on Wednesday, a wrist-worn device that can play music and handle phone calls and messages, marking the chipmaker’s entry into the consumer electronics and wearable computing arenas.

The announcement came as Samsung Electronics unveiled its own much-anticipated “Galaxy Gear” in Berlin, a watch that can also perform basic functions like calls, photos and messaging in concert with a smartphone.

Qualcomm executives told developers in San Diego it will divulge details on how to buy a Toq later this month, and did not specify a price. They said it will be the first smartwatch with a touch-enabled color screen that can be easily be viewed in bright sunlight.

Apple Inc and Google Inc are widely believed to be working on “wearables” such as wrist-worn devices, in what analysts expect to be the next phase of the mobile communications boom.

