S.Korea Fair Trade Commission investigating Qualcomm - source
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 12:05 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea Fair Trade Commission investigating Qualcomm - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission is investigating U.S.-based chipmaker Qualcomm Inc , a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The person declined to elaborate further. The commission is South Korea’s antitrust body.

South Korea’s Maeil Business Newspaper, without citing direct sources, reported on Thursday that the commission will look into whether Qualcomm is abusing its dominant market position.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Writing by Se Young lee; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
