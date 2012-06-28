FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Qualcomm plans new subsidiary to better guard patents
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 12:11 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Qualcomm plans new subsidiary to better guard patents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to change “spin off” to “fold”)

June 28 (Reuters) - Cellphone chip supplier Qualcomm Inc plans to fold its research and development activities and its product and services businesses into a wholly owned unit to better protect its patent portfolio.

Under the new corporate structure, Qualcomm Inc will include the company’s technology licensing division, corporate functions and most of its patent portfolio, the company said.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc (QTI), the new subsidiary, will increasingly work with open source software and help protect the parent company’s patents from being licensed out due to their activities.

The company said it expects to complete the restructuring during the first fiscal quarter of 2013.

The company’s shares closed at $54.91 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.