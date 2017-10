Qualicorp scales back share offering - Brazilian health services provider Qualicorp said on Tuesday it was scaling back a planned share sale, according to a securities filing.

The offering could now raise as much as 717 million reais ($392 million), compared with a maximum value near 991 million reais when details of the operation were announced last month.

The company plans to price the offering on April 17.

U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group is one of Qualicorp’s controlling shareholders.