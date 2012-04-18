CORRECTED-Brazil's Qualicorp share sale nets $412.2 mln

April 18 (Reuters) - (Corrects headline to show this was a secondary offering and not a new share sale; corrects paragraph 1 to show it was a secondary stock offering; corrects paragraph 2 to reflect that this was a secondary offering; deletes paragraph 4 which referred to new share sales; corrects paragraph 6 to Thursday instead of Wednesday)

SAO PAULO, April 17 (Reuters) - A secondary offering of shares in health services provider Qualicorp raised 758.5 million reais (US$412.2 million) on Tuesday, the first secondary share sale this year for the Brazilian stock market.

Health services provider Qualicorp on Tuesday raised 758.5 million reais ($412.2 million) through a secondary stock offering, the first secondary share sale this year for the Brazilian stock market.

The sale set a value of 16.50 reais for the 46 million shares sold. U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group was one of Qualicorp’s controlling shareholders.

The price set for the stock reflects a 1.3 percent discount compared with the company’s closing share price of 16.71 reais on Tuesday.

After a spate of gangbuster public offerings amid Brazil’s steady economic growth over much of the past decade, investor appetite has been waning for more than a year.

Not only did soaring stock market valuations lead many to fear an equities bubble had formed, but also investors began to shy away from emerging markets because of the European debt crisis and the unclear economic outlook worldwide.

On Thursday, car rental company Locamerica is expected to set the price for its initial public offering. The deal, the first IPO in Brazil in 2012, will further gauge whether investors are ready to finance newcomers and breathe life back into the market for new shares.