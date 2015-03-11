FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Qualitas Healthcare starts premarketing for $150 mln IPO -IFR
March 11, 2015 / 3:29 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's Qualitas Healthcare starts premarketing for $150 mln IPO -IFR

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Qualitas Healthcare Corp Bhd has started investor education for its initial public offering (IPO), which is expected to raise about $150 million, IFR reported on Wednesday.

The premarketing will end on March 24, reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. Book building for institutional investors will open by end of March, while Southern Capital is the vendor of the secondary shares, it added.

Qualitas representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Qualitas, founded by group Managing Director Noorul Ameen Mohamed Ishack, will use almost all of the IPO proceeds for strategic investment, acquisitions and general corporate purposes, showed a draft IPO prospectus filed with the Securities Commission in early December.

Qualitas was previously listed on Singapore’s Catalist exchange for small companies until delisting in 2011.

CIMB and Credit Suisse are joint global coordinators and bookrunners for the Kuala Lumpur IPO, the draft showed. (Reporting by Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Additional Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

